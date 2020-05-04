To the heroine of Tamizh cinema and our hearts: Check out Trisha's top 10 films over the years

By Online Desk

To the woman who has been thriving in a male-dominated industry for more than twenty years by reinventing her stardom with every release, a very happy birthday.

It is often said in media that she reinvents herself to stay relevant in Tamil cinema, or maybe she has reached a point in her career where she has grown into a head-strong woman whose choices represent her growth in the industry.

Either way, her name brings a wave of nostalgia to any one who grew up not just in Tamil Nadu but anywhere in South India.

On her 37th birthday, join us while we take you back to 2003’s Enakku 20 Unakku 18 to 96 in 2018.

2008, Abhiyum naanum - Free on YouTube

Directed by Radha Mohan, the movie that revolves around a father (Prakash Raj) and daughter (Trisha) received both critical acclaim and was popular among the mass. Its success in Tamil and Telugu made Prakash Raj remake the movie in Kannada as well.

2018, 96 - Pay on YouTube/Google Play/JioCinema

Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi in this movie did exactly what we all craved for, visiting our past with the illusion of a second chance.

K Ramachandra (Vijay), batch of 1996, is hit by nostalgia after visiting his school in his hometown and meets Janaki (Trisha), his childhood sweetheart.

Directed by C Premkumar, this is the movie where Trisha takes proves herself that she is second to none in the industry.

I like it personally as she sheds her commercial look for the film and gets personal with the audience, which is also why it’s not just Vijay Sethupathi who is nostalgic about Trisha, it’s also the viewers, you and me.

2004, Ghilli - Pay on YouTube/Google Play

Even after 16 years of its release, the Dharani movie produced by AM Rathnam created a storm on Twitter just recently since the lockdown started. Ghilli trended on Twitter as it managed to secure high TRP ratings in a 2020 screening.

Velu played by Vijay, is an aspiring Kabbadi player who is in Madurai for one of the regional matches when he starts a journey to rescue Dhanalakshmi played by Trisha, from a powerful gangster who lusts over her and wants to marry her against her wishes.

2016, Kodi – Sony LIV

A political thriller, the movie also served as Trisha’s comeback, showcases her in a negative shade, as opposed to the goody two shoes she is known of playing in most films.

The movie is about a pair of twins with opposite personalities and how they navigate through their lives after the intervention of a twisted fate – one who enters politics and the other is a pacifist.

A lot of firsts in this movie with Dhanush’s first twin role, Anupama Parameshwaran’s debut movie in Tamizh while this is Trisha’s first pairing with Dhanush.

2018, Hey Jude – Amazon Prime

This comedy film starring Nivin Pauly as Jude, a mathematician genius with poor social skills marks Trisha’s debut in Mollywood as Crystal, who changes his life completely.

Directed by Shyamaprasad, the film garnered positive reviews in Kerala.

2011, Mankatha – SUNNXT, JioCinema

Written and directed by Venkat Prabhu, this action-thriller film features Ajith Kumar starring in his 50th film, along with trisha and other actors.

The story which is set in Mumbai, revolves around a heist of cricket betting money, executed by a gang of four thieves, who are joined by a fifth unknown man, and its aftermath.

2003, Saamy – Amazon Prime

Starring Vikram and Trisha in lead roles, the film is about a cop who believes in maintaining peace by any means which includes accepting bribes from politicians and local thugs so they can carry on their illegal activities – only until he meets and falls in love with a woman. It is an action film written and directed by Hari.

After the success of the tamizh movie, it was remade in Telugu as Lakshmi Narasimha (2004) starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, in Bengali as Barood starring Mithun Chakraborty, loosely in Kannada as Ayya (2005) starring Darshan and later in Hindi as Policegiri (2013) starring Sanjay Dutt.

2010, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa

'Will you cross the skies for me?' is an evergreen film that have sent ripples across cinema in India. One of Gautham Menon’s magnum opus, the movie featuring Silambarasan and Trisha, set the bars on how romance can be portrayed on screen – that there are many types of love and obstacles in real life and not all love stories have a happy ending.

2010, Manmadhan ambu

A Kamal Haasan-starrer, this romantic comedy is a feel-good movie with Madhavan and Trisha playing lead role. Haasan is also the writer of the movie.

2013, Endrendrum Punnagai

Another Romcom written and directed by I Ahmed starring Jiiva, Vinay, Santhanam, Trisha, Andrea and Nassar in lead roles, this movie is about a man who grows up hating women after being abandoned by his mother during his childhood. Watch the movie to find out what happens to his singlehood.

2005, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana – Sony LIV

Marking Prabhu Deva’s directorial debut in the Telugu film industry, the romcom starring Siddharth and Trisha won nine Filmfare Awards South. Considered to be the first Indian movie to be remade in seven languages, this movie is a tale a classic neighborhood love story.

2003, Enakku 20 Unakku 18 – MXPLAYER

Translating to English, I am 20, You are 18, is a Tamizh romcom written and directed by Jyothi Krishna. The film stars Tarun Kumar, Trisha, and Shriya Saran, in the lead roles. A peculiar love story about two people who met each other in another city without exchanging numbers, sets on a journey back in Chennai to look for each other.