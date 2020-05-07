STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Yours Shamefully 2.5: A 'short' set 15 years since COVID lockdown started. Interested?  

"Wait, what? I've got to watch this!" I told myself even as my body was pleading with me for the umpteenth time to slip under the sheets and get some shut-eye. 

Published: 07th May 2020 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

A scene from 'Yours Shamefully 2.5 Reloaded' (YouTube screen grab)

By Narayani M
Online Desk

"It's the year 2035 and it has been 15 years since lockdown started."

"Wait, what? I've got to watch this!" I told myself even as my body was pleading with me for the umpteenth time to slip under the sheets and get some shut-eye. 

Like every other insomniac, I told myself, "One more video?" and that will be it. When Yours Shamefully 2.5 popped up on YouTube, I prepared myself for another long night and was ready to flush sleep down the drain.

Much like its two previous versions, Yours Shamefully 2.5, is set in a dystopian environment, like Black Mirror. The 27-minute odd film gives you an honest (and Scary) portrayal of what would happen if you violate lockdown rules. You have two options, choose wisely was the inner message. 

The story opens in the year 2035. This year in Tamil Nadu sees stringent rules in place as the lockdown has been around for more than 15 years due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

Young lovebirds Michael (Vignesh Karthick) and Sharanya (Soundarya Nandakumar) are planning to get hitched via a video call and do so in a jiffy as they 'click' their way into registering their marriages. 

What follows is a series of events on whether the lockdown ends and they get to meet. There is also a parallel track that talks about a mentally-challenged kid being raised by her mother single-handedly while the father waits on the other side of the screen for the lockdown to end.

Soundarya and Karthick have joined hands together for the third time in the Yours Shamefully series. 

While part one spoke about the future of women in the country, part two, released in 2019, was inspired by the real-life story of Sarvjeet Singh, the Delhi man, who was wrongly accused by a lady Jasleen Kaur of having molested her. Having clocked lakhs of views till date, the short was highly spoken of by actors, directors and many Tamil film enthusiasts.

The current film, though it has touched upon a controversial topic, pulls off a Contagion-like feel. 

It is not without its drawbacks. Drama and sentiment slosh around in abundance, but thankfully the story keeps you engaged. It drags the rug from underneath your feet when you least expect it to.

Although it gets a little cliched in the end, the filmmakers make sure Yours Shamefully 2.5 makes an impact.

It is to be noted that all the actors and filmmakers have filmed the short in their houses with their smartphones due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yours Shamefully 2.5 COVID lockdown Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp