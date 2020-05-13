STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Rajinikanth-starrer 'Annaatthe' to release on Pongal 2021

Annaatthe's official announcement came on the verified Twitter handle of the film's producers, Sun Pictures.

Published: 13th May 2020 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

Kollywood actor Rajinikanth

Kollywood actor Rajinikanth

By IANS

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth's new film "Annaatthe" will release on Pongal 2021, it has been confirmed.

The film's official announcement came on the verified Twitter handle of the film's producers, Sun Pictures.

Directed by Siva, "Annaatthe" is Rajinikanth's 168th movie. Based in a rural setting, the entertainer also features Rajinikanth's "Annaamalai" (1992) co-star Khushboo, "Muthu" (1995) co-star Meena and "Darbar" (2020) co-star Nayanthara. "Annaatthe" also marks National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh's first on-screen appearance with Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth's first film to release on Pongal "Kuppathu Raja", way back in 1979, This was followed by "Pokkiri Raja" (1982), "Paayum Puli" (1983), "Naan Mahaan Alla" (1984), "Mr. Bharath" (1986), "Panakkaran" (1980), "Dharma Durai" (1991), "Mannan" (1992), "Baashha" (1995) and "Darbar" (2020).

"Annaatthe" was initially supposed to release in mid 2020. However, shooting got stalled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic andf the ensuing lockdown. It is reported that the unit was shooting in Hyderabad till just before the announcement of the lockdown. The team was planning to travel to different parts of India, including Pune and Kolkata. Right now, it is unclear when things will return to normalcy and shooting can resume once again.

Given that the state government has given a nod to allow post production, the team of "Annaatthe" have resumed to work on the portions that have been shot.

The music of the film has been scored by D Imman, while the cinematography is by Vetri.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Annaatthe Rajinikanth
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp