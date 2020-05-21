Shooting for small screen to resume after two months in Tamil Nadu but conditions apply

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday allowed shooting for the small screen with certain restrictions. This follows the request made by the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) and South Indian Small Screen Producers Association to the Information Minister Kadambur Raju.

An official release said that in urban areas, shooting in public places is not permitted and indoor shooting is allowed only in non-containment zones. However, in rural areas, shooting in public places is allowed in non-containment zones. Producers should ensure that all those who take part in the shooting adhere to the norms.

The shooting should be carried out with a maximum of 20 people including artistes, technicians and others. Spectators should not be allowed and the auditorium or house used should be disinfected before and after the shooting.

Except the artistes taking part in the shooting, all other technicians should wear masks and maintain physical distancing. During the breaks, artistes too should wear masks. The entire team members should wash their hands with hand sanitiser frequently.

The vehicles coming to the shooting spot and those used for transport, camera, cranes and all other equipment should be disinfected at frequent intervals. Artistes and technicians who have symptoms of fever, cold and cough and respiratory problems should not be engaged in shooting. If such symptoms are found, they should be subjected to medical tests immediately.

For film shooting in Chennai, permission should be obtained from the Chennai Corporation Commissioner and in the other districts, permission should be obtained from the respective District Collectors. All restrictions imposed by the central and state governments should be adhered to strictly.