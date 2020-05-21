STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Shooting for small screen to resume after two months in Tamil Nadu but conditions apply

An official release said that in urban areas, shooting in public places is not permitted and indoor shooting is allowed only in non-containment zones.

Published: 21st May 2020 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

An auto decorated with the shape of COVID-19 on its way to disinfect Broadway area in Chennai

An auto decorated with the shape of COVID-19 on its way to disinfect Broadway area in Chennai. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday allowed shooting for the small screen with certain restrictions. This follows the request made by the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) and South Indian Small Screen Producers Association to the Information Minister Kadambur Raju.

An official release said that in urban areas, shooting in public places is not permitted and indoor shooting is allowed only in non-containment zones. However, in rural areas, shooting in public places is allowed in non-containment zones. Producers should ensure that all those who take part in the shooting adhere to the norms.

The shooting should be carried out with a maximum of 20 people including artistes, technicians and others. Spectators should not be allowed and the auditorium or house used should be disinfected before and after the shooting.

Except the artistes taking part in the shooting, all other technicians should wear masks and maintain physical distancing. During the breaks, artistes too should wear masks. The entire team members should wash their hands with hand sanitiser frequently.

The vehicles coming to the shooting spot and those used for transport, camera, cranes and all other equipment should be disinfected at frequent intervals. Artistes and technicians who have symptoms of fever, cold and cough and respiratory problems should not be engaged in shooting. If such symptoms are found, they should be subjected to medical tests immediately.

For film shooting in Chennai, permission should be obtained from the Chennai Corporation Commissioner and in the other districts, permission should be obtained from the respective District Collectors. All restrictions imposed by the central and state governments should be adhered to strictly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tail Nadu serials Tamil Nadu shootings FEFSI Tamil soap operas Tamil Nadu lockdown COVID19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp