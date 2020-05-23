STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Ajith spotted with mask in hospital amid coronavirus pandemic, fans concerned

Ajith and his wife Shalini were spotted visiting a hospital wearing masks, a video of which has gone viral on the internet.

Kollywood actor Ajith with his wife Shalini at a hospital.

Kollywood actor Ajith and his wife Shalini were spotted visiting a hospital wearing masks, a video of which has gone viral on the internet. Ajith was seen in a blue shirt accompanying his wife to the hospital.

Thought the reason for their visit is unknows, many fans took to social media to register their concern at the time when the whole world is reeling under the threat of coronavirus infection.

On the work front, Ajith's last two films 'Viswasam' and 'Ner Konda Paaravai' went on to strike gold at the box-office in 2019.

The actor is currently working with H.Vinoth for their second collaboration 'Valimai' which is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, husband of late actress Sridevi. Bollywood star Huma Qureshi has been roped in to play the leading lady of the film.

Nirav Shah will crank the camera for this mass entertainer while Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose the background score and songs.

It must be noted that in February, Ajith suffered minor injuries while performing a dangerous bike stunt for 'Valimai'. According to reports, Ajith's bike skidded which let to the actor sustaining bruises on his arms and legs. But he started shooting again after taking a break for about twenty minutes.

