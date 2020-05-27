STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Timepass with Gautham Menon | 'There will be an explosion of medical thrillers now'

The free-wheeling conversation organised by The New Indian Express also saw Gautham touch upon content for digital platforms, something that he wished more filmmakers would take to.

Published: 27th May 2020 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

Gautham Menon

Gautham Menon (Image Courtesy | Gautham Menon's Facebook page)

By Express News Service

It was challenging to shoot a short film (Karthik Dial Seitha Enn) during the COVID-19 lockdown, but for Gautham Menon it was an experience he loved and probably something he would do again as well. 

A guest on the webinar titled 'Filmmaking in the Time of Lockdown', which is part of the series Indulge Time Pass organised by The New Indian Express group, the ace filmmaker said that the idea for the short stemmed from his eagerness to film something. 

"I wrote a series of conversations between characters from my films. But I wasn't sure if many will be ready. Then I thought Simbu would agree to it and called Trisha too. They loved it," he said, about his short, which has released to mixed responses. 

Gautham added this was always the case with his films. 

"Mixed responses are always good; it means people are talking about the film. You know what the verdict is only after a few days, when the film will be either celebrated or just fades away," he observed. 

ALSO READ: Timepass with Taapsee Pannu | 'I have just wanted to start a discussion with my films'

The idea, he shared, was to be edgy, right from the word go. "Simbu predicted there would be a meme of him as a baby. I said let's go ahead anyway and shoot it." 

The free-wheeling conversation also touched upon content for digital platforms, something that Gautham wished more filmmakers would take to. "Apart from the legal issues that we had to be careful about, my web series, Queen, proved to be a liberating piece of work. We still write for the stars when it comes to films. But here, on the other hand, there was just pure content that we directors could work with." 

Notably, the director has also directed a short for a Netflix anthology, which he predicted will be out in a month. 

Calling himself a cinema theatre enthusiast, Gautham expressed that the magic of theatres would outlive the coronavirus pandemic. But at the same time, one should also be open to digital releases, he said. 

"I love the theatre experience, but all theatres are not going to be welcoming of small films. So, it is completely the producer's decision. Let's be open about it and not ban producers. The future will see both mediums coexist," he noted.

Will the pandemic push filmmakers towards geographically contained scripts? "What we are looking at is working with restricted crews. I believe there will be an explosion of medical thrillers and stories based on conspiracy theories," he predicted. 

The Yennai Arindhaal filmmaker also disclosed that he has a script for a sequel that he wrote during the lockdown. 

"It has come out really well, and will take the character forward. I will someday pitch it to Ajith sir," he said, adding that Vikram would begin dubbing soon for his much-awaited biggie, Dhruva Natchathiram. "We will be looking at a theatre release, and I hope it draws the crowds back to theatres, along with the other big films." 

A theatre experience with the crowds and no fear of the virus, is something the filmmaker is looking forward to, post the lockdown. "It will be the first thing I would do, apart from a relaxing family road trip to Goa."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gautam Menon timepass Karthik Dial Seitha Enn queen Dhruva Natchathiram Yennai Arindhaal
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp