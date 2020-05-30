Maestro Ilaiyaraaja pays tribute to COVID-19 warriors, releases song sung by SPB

By Online Desk

Music composer Maestro Ilaiyaraaja on Saturday released a song titled 'Bharath Bhoomi' as a tribute to COVID warriors who are fighting against the ongoing pandemic crisis.

The song has been released in both Hindi and Tamil.

Legendary singer SP Balasubramaniam has voiced the Tamil version of the song while the Hindi version has Shaan (Shantanu Mukherjee) behind the mic.

#BharatBhoomi a great musical tribute to all #Covid19 frontline warriors by Padma Vibhushan The Maestro Ilaiyaraaja.

#BharatBhoomi a great musical tribute to all #Covid19 frontline warriors by Padma Vibhushan The Maestro Ilaiyaraaja.

The song penned by the composer himself has prodigy Lydian Nadhaswaram, Amirthavarshini on the instruments among others.

The release of the song comes at a time when India's COVID-19 cases is closer to the 1,75,000 mark and the battle against the virus is becoming tougher.