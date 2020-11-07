STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bobby Simha’s next titled Vasantha Mullai

The first look features the actor standing in the rain and wielding a crossbow, in front of a car, in what looks like a forest.

Published: 07th November 2020 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Bobby Simha

Actor Bobby Simha (File Photo | EPS)

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

We had previously reported that Bobby Simha is working on a film by debutant director Ramanan Purushothama. It’s now known that the film is titled Vasantha Mullai. The announcement came in the form of a first look on the eve of Simha’s birthday.

The first look features the actor standing in the rain and wielding a crossbow, in front of a car, in what looks like a forest. Director Ramanan tells us Vasantha Mullai will be an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

“The first look being intense and in contrast to the title was a conscious decision. Most of the story happens over one night and it’s all about how the leads get through it.

We’ve infused a lot of music in the film, which will give it a different feel,” he says. “The film has been shot in Vagamon and Chennai.

We are in the last leg of shoot and will be wrapping up in another 10 days.” Produced by SRT Entertainment and Mudhra’s Film Factory, Vasantha Mullai will have music by Rajesh Murugesan, who is known for projects such as Neram and Premam. Gopi Amarnath is handling the cinematography, while editing will be done by Vivek Harshan.

