Munishkanth turns hero for 'Middle Class'

It’s been a long time since we saw a Tamil film on the life of people in the middle-class, which we often see in Malayalam films. Middle Class will be the story of a family that lives in a quarters.

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Comedian Munishkanth will be playing the lead in debutant filmmaker Kishore M Ramalingam’s Middle Class. The film will go on floors post-Diwali. Speaking about his debut venture, Kishore says, “The middleclass family backdrop is usually used for love stories and action films.

The second half will have the family searching for something, so a huge portion of the film will be comically thrilling.” “Apart from Munishkanth, we’ve got Ramar in a pivotal role.

We are in talks for the rest of the cast members, including the female lead, and will zero in on the actors before we go on floors.

We’re planning on completing the film in a single schedule in Chennai,” adds Kishore. Bankrolled by KJR Studios in association with Dora director Doss Ramasamy’s Koustubh Entertainment, Middle Class will have music by Santhosh Dhayanidhi.

