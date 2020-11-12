STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

President of party formed in Vijay’s name alleges death threat in viral video

Earlier, Vijay had issued a statement disavowing the party, urging his fans to stay away from it and warning of action if his name or images were used.

Published: 12th November 2020 09:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay

Actor Vijay

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: RK Raja alias Padmanathan, president of the All India Thalapathi Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, has alleged in a viral video that he has been receiving death threats from members of actor Vijay’s fan associations for using the star’s photos on posters and banners.

Earlier, Vijay’s father S A Chandrasekhar filed papers with the Election Commission of India to register the All India Thalapathi Vijay Makkal Iyyakam as a political party, naming Raja as its president. Following reports of this development, Vijay issued a statement disavowing the party, urging his fans to stay away from it and warning of action if his name or images were used.

Now, Raja in a 50-second video alleged that the president of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, Bussy Anand, had been issuing death threats against him for using Vijay's name and photos on posters and banners. "If anything happens to me, then Anand will be responsible,” he said in the video which has gone viral. “Police are filing false cases against me," he further claimed.

Police, however, said that Raja had been booked for real estate fraud and he was wanted for questioning but was nowhere to be found. Raja’s supporters claimed that he had been facing trouble from various quarters since being announced as the president of the party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay S A Chandrasekhar Vijay Makkal Iyyakam
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp