President of party formed in Vijay’s name alleges death threat in viral video

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: RK Raja alias Padmanathan, president of the All India Thalapathi Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, has alleged in a viral video that he has been receiving death threats from members of actor Vijay’s fan associations for using the star’s photos on posters and banners.

Earlier, Vijay’s father S A Chandrasekhar filed papers with the Election Commission of India to register the All India Thalapathi Vijay Makkal Iyyakam as a political party, naming Raja as its president. Following reports of this development, Vijay issued a statement disavowing the party, urging his fans to stay away from it and warning of action if his name or images were used.

Now, Raja in a 50-second video alleged that the president of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, Bussy Anand, had been issuing death threats against him for using Vijay's name and photos on posters and banners. "If anything happens to me, then Anand will be responsible,” he said in the video which has gone viral. “Police are filing false cases against me," he further claimed.

Police, however, said that Raja had been booked for real estate fraud and he was wanted for questioning but was nowhere to be found. Raja’s supporters claimed that he had been facing trouble from various quarters since being announced as the president of the party.