Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’

Suriya-starrer 'Soorarai Pottru', which released on Amazon Prime Video on November 12, has been getting rave reviews for its storyline.

Published: 13th November 2020 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya

Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)

By Online Desk

The film is based on the book 'Simply Fly' written by Captain GR Gopinath. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the story revolves around the life of GR Gopinath - founder of Air Deccan - a low cost airline.

Captain Gopinath, on Twitter, heaped praises on the entire cast and crew involved in the making of the film.

He wrote, "Heavily fictionalised but outstanding in capturing the true essence of the story of my book. A real rollercoaster. Yes, watched it last night. I couldn’t help laughing and crying on many family scenes that brought memories. Dramatised but true to the undying spirit of triumph of hope against struggles and tribulations of an entrepreneur with disadvantaged rural background over overwhelming odds."

Captain Gopinath also applauded the performance of Suriya and Aparna Balamurali.

He said, "The portrayal of my wife Bhargavi by Aparna was very well etched out, of a woman who had her own mind, strong but soft, feisty and fearless and an inspiration to rural women especially who are equal and can be entrepreneurs in their own right. And Suriya was powerful and carried off the part of an entrepreneur obsessed to the point of madness that makes dreams come true. A timely and great uplifting story in these times of gloom."

Actor Suriya in response thanked Captain Gopinath for liking the film.

Suriya said, "Dearest Captain! So happy and excited you liked it!!!! Our small way of paying respect to what you believed in and what you did for our country! Hoping many more will be inspired."

Suriya also wished Captain Gopinath, who is celebrating his birthday today.

In addition to Suriya and Aparna Balamurali, the film also consisted of prominent actors Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, Mohan Babu and Kaali Venkat in supporting roles. While GV Prakash Kumar composed the music, Niketh Bommireddy took charge of the cinematography department.

Suriya along with Guneet Monga bankrolled the film, while director Vijay Kumar wrote the dialogues for this action drama.

