WATCH 'Master' teaser: 'Thalapathy' Vijay delivers a commercial mass entertainer

Vijay Sethupathi will be locking horns with Vijay and the fans can definitely expect some high octane action sequences involving both the established stars.

Published: 14th November 2020 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.

A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.

By Online Desk

The much-awaited teaser of Vijay-starrer 'Master' released today. The film, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

The 91-second teaser had all the elements of a commercial mass entertainer. From the visuals in the teaser, it is evident that Vijay will be playing the role of a lecturer/professor in the film.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi, who plays the antagonist, will be locking horns with Vijay and the fans can definitely expect some high octane action sequences involving both the established stars.

This action flick has a star-studded lineup that includes Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Nassar amongst others.

Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music for the film, while Sathyan Sooryan has taken charge of the cinematography department.

The film was earlier slated for a Diwali release but was postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CHECK OUT THE TEASER

TAGS
Vijay master Master Teaser Lokesh Kanagaraj Malavika Mohanan Andrea Jeremiah Arjun Das Anirudh Ravichander Thalapathy Vijay Sethupathi
