Dhanush-Sai Pallavi's 'Maari 2' song 'Rowdy Baby' joins elite 'One Billion Views Club' on YouTube

By Online Desk

Dhanush-Sai Pallavi's 'Maari 2' song 'Rowdy Baby', which set the music world on fire, made history today by becoming the first South Indian song cross the 'One Billion Views Club' (100 crore) on YouTube.

The video song, which released on January 2, 2019, turned out to be a raging hit with people from across the world.

Dhee and Dhanush crooned this peppy number composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The choreography by Prabhu Deva and the art design added more value to the song.

Dhanusha and Sai Pallavi also received appreciation for their on-screen chemistry and catchy dance moves.

Dhanusha, on Twitter, thanked everyone for making 'Rowdy Baby' a smash hit. He wrote, "What a sweet coincidence this is Rowdy Baby hits 1 billion views on same day of the 9th anniversary of Kolaveri Di. We are honoured that this is the first South Indian song to reach 1 billion views. Our whole team thanks you from the heart."

What a sweet coincidence this is Rowdy baby hits 1 billion views on same day of the 9th anniversary of Kolaveri di. We are honoured that this is the first South Indian song to reach 1 billion views. Our whole team thanks you from the heart — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) November 16, 2020

The impact the song created was very evident as it ended up holding the number one spot on many FM stations and Music channels for many months.

The song was a chartbuster at the time of release, with the audience dancing to this song in cine halls. One could see the song being played on repeat mode during college cultural events and weddings.

The song happens to be only the 15th song from India to have breached the one billion mark on YouTube. The song has thus far got over 3.9 Million likes and 647 K dislikes.

'Maari 2', which released on December 21, 2018, is the sequel of 2015 action flick 'Maari'.

The film directed by Balaji Mohan, was produced by Dhanush's Wunderbar Films, Listin Stephen and Raadhika's Magic Frames.

The film also consisted of a star-studded cast that consisted of Krishna, Tovino Thomas, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vidya Pradeep, Robo Shankar, Kalloori Vinoth and Kaali Venkat.

In 2012 as well Dhanush hit the headlines with his song 'Why This Kolaveri Di' from '3', which brought the global spotlight on the multi-talented star.