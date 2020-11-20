Lyricist Snehan booked for death by negligence as man hit by his car dies

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Lyricist and politician Snehan has been booked by the Thirumayam police for death by negligence after a man ran over by his car died on Friday.

The police have booked him under Section 304A (Causing death by negligence) and Section 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) IPC. Snehan's car collided with a two wheeler while he was driving from Pudukkottai towards Thirumayam on November 15 night.

28-year-old Unaiyur native Arun Pandi, who was riding to Thirumayam from Saveriyarpuram, suffered injuries in the collision. He was rushed to the Thirumayam government hospital by locals at the spot. He was later shifted to a private hospital in Tiruchy where he died.

Snehan is the youth wing secretary of the MNM( Makkal Needhi Maiam). The accident occurred on the Tiruchy- Karaikudi road in Thirumayam.