STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Simbu starrer Eeswaran's producer gets show-cause notice for using CGI snake without permission

Animal Welfare Board of India secretary SK Dutta said the snake was used as a medium of entertainment in the movie poster and trailer without obtaining any pre-shoot permission

Published: 20th November 2020 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Eeswaran movie poster. (Photo | Twitter/SilambarasanTR)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has issued a show-cause notice to Madhav Media, a Tamil film production house, for using a computer generated snake (look-a-like of Indian cobra) without permission in the movie trailer and poster of "Eeswaran" starring Silambarasan, popularly known as Simbu.

The notice was issued on November 16 by AWBI secretary SK Dutta and a copy has been forwarded to the Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification.

The notice says, "It is brought to the knowledge of the Board that Eeswaran, a Tamil movie, has recently released its trailer and poster in which a computer generated snake (look-a-like Indian cobra) is being used without obtaining no objection certificate (NOC) from the Board."

Dutta said in the movie poster and trailer, the snake was used as a medium of entertainment without obtaining any pre-shoot permission (PSP) or NOC from the board, which is a direct violation of the Performing Animals (Registration) Rules, 2001.

"Therefore, it is directed to you (Madhav Media) to immediately stop the circulation of trailer and poster without obtaining proper permissions and submit a written explanation within 7 days of receipt of this letter for releasing the said poster and trailer without obtaining NOC from the Board," the notice added.

In the trailer, actor Simbu was seen handling a cobra, which is claimed to be computer generated. Snakes are not allowed to be used as performing animals in movies and if the charges are proven, it would be a violation under the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

A formal complaint was lodged with the forest department by a Chennai-based animal rights activist and former member of the performing animals sub-committee after the show-cause notice was issued.

When contacted, Chennai forest ranger Clement Edison told The New Indian Express that the production house was yet to reply to the show-cause notice served. "They claimed that it was a computer generated graphic and said approvals were obtained. But we have asked for the relevant records. We have given them one week's time which will lapse by this weekend. Further course of action will be initiated appropriately."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AWBI Animal Welfare Board Eeswaran Simbu Madhav Media
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp