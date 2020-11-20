Simbu starrer Eeswaran's producer gets show-cause notice for using CGI snake without permission

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has issued a show-cause notice to Madhav Media, a Tamil film production house, for using a computer generated snake (look-a-like of Indian cobra) without permission in the movie trailer and poster of "Eeswaran" starring Silambarasan, popularly known as Simbu.

The notice was issued on November 16 by AWBI secretary SK Dutta and a copy has been forwarded to the Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification.

The notice says, "It is brought to the knowledge of the Board that Eeswaran, a Tamil movie, has recently released its trailer and poster in which a computer generated snake (look-a-like Indian cobra) is being used without obtaining no objection certificate (NOC) from the Board."

Dutta said in the movie poster and trailer, the snake was used as a medium of entertainment without obtaining any pre-shoot permission (PSP) or NOC from the board, which is a direct violation of the Performing Animals (Registration) Rules, 2001.

"Therefore, it is directed to you (Madhav Media) to immediately stop the circulation of trailer and poster without obtaining proper permissions and submit a written explanation within 7 days of receipt of this letter for releasing the said poster and trailer without obtaining NOC from the Board," the notice added.

In the trailer, actor Simbu was seen handling a cobra, which is claimed to be computer generated. Snakes are not allowed to be used as performing animals in movies and if the charges are proven, it would be a violation under the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

A formal complaint was lodged with the forest department by a Chennai-based animal rights activist and former member of the performing animals sub-committee after the show-cause notice was issued.

When contacted, Chennai forest ranger Clement Edison told The New Indian Express that the production house was yet to reply to the show-cause notice served. "They claimed that it was a computer generated graphic and said approvals were obtained. But we have asked for the relevant records. We have given them one week's time which will lapse by this weekend. Further course of action will be initiated appropriately."