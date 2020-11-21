STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vidharth, Ramya Nambeesan team up for 'Endravadhu Oru Naal'

Actors Vid harth and Ramya Nambeesan will be teaming up for a new film titled Endravadhu Oru Naal. Directed by Vetri Duraisamy, the film’s first look was released by director Vetri Maaran.

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

“The film is shot in Vellakoil, the drier side of the Kongu belt. The story revolves around a farming family for whom their cattle is of prime importance. What happens when that’s threatened and what risks they will take to save them forms the rest of the story,” says Vetri Duraisamy. Endravadhu Oru Naal will also talk about the issues faced by the farmers of that region. Vidharth and Ramya Nambeesan play a married couple in the film.

“There was no second choice for the lead roles. Vidharth has done village-based characters but has never played something as authentic and rustic as this role. Ramya too has been really co-operative in this film,” adds Vetri.

Also starring Ilavarasu and Master Raghavan, the film is expected to hit the screens by the end of February. Ramya Nambeesanhas Thamezharasan, Ranger, and Plan Panni Panannum in the pipeline.

