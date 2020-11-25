STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Prakash Raj joins Aadhi Pinisetty's 'Clap'

About Prakash Raj’s inclusion, Prithivi says, “He plays Aadhi’s father, a key role whose impact is vast in the film.

Published: 25th November 2020 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

'Clap' is currently in its last leg of shoot and is expected to be wrapped up in a week.

'Clap' is currently in its last leg of shoot and is expected to be wrapped up in a week.

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Cinema Express had previously reported that Aadhi plays an athlete in an upcoming film, titled 'Clap', that is helmed by debutant director Prithivi Adithya, with music by Ilaiyaraaja. 

It is now known that Prakash Raj has been roped in for an important role in this film and the actor has joined the sets.

About Prakash Raj’s inclusion, Prithivi says, “He plays Aadhi’s father, a key role whose impact is vast in the film. He’s the one who inspires the hero to become a sportsperson by encouraging him from childhood.” The young director is elated to be working with the veteran actor.

“He’s a fantastic performer. Thanks to his seniority and experience, he brings a lot of life to the character and puts in a lot of effort to get the best out of the role.” 

'Clap' is currently in its last leg of shoot and is expected to be wrapped up in a week.

Made simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu, the film stars Akansha Singh and Krisha Kurup as the female leads and also features Nasser, Mime Gopi, and Munishkanth. 

'Clap' is co-produced by IB Karthikeyan of Big Print Pictures, P Prabha Prem, Manoj, and Harsha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prithivi Adithya Ilaiyaraaja Aadhi Clap Movie
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp