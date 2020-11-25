Prakash Raj joins Aadhi Pinisetty's 'Clap'

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Cinema Express had previously reported that Aadhi plays an athlete in an upcoming film, titled 'Clap', that is helmed by debutant director Prithivi Adithya, with music by Ilaiyaraaja.

It is now known that Prakash Raj has been roped in for an important role in this film and the actor has joined the sets.

About Prakash Raj’s inclusion, Prithivi says, “He plays Aadhi’s father, a key role whose impact is vast in the film. He’s the one who inspires the hero to become a sportsperson by encouraging him from childhood.” The young director is elated to be working with the veteran actor.

“He’s a fantastic performer. Thanks to his seniority and experience, he brings a lot of life to the character and puts in a lot of effort to get the best out of the role.”

'Clap' is currently in its last leg of shoot and is expected to be wrapped up in a week.

Made simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu, the film stars Akansha Singh and Krisha Kurup as the female leads and also features Nasser, Mime Gopi, and Munishkanth.

'Clap' is co-produced by IB Karthikeyan of Big Print Pictures, P Prabha Prem, Manoj, and Harsha.