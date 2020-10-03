STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Harish Kalyan, Priya Bhavani Shankar team up for 'Oh Mana Penne'

Harish Kalyan and Priya Bhavani Shankar’s upcoming Tamil remake of the Telugu superhit Pelli Choopulu, has been titled Oh Mana Penne.

Published: 03rd October 2020

A still from 'Oh Mana Penne'

By Bhuvanesh Chandar
Express News Service

When I thought of these characters, the actors who came to mind were Harish and Priya. Ritu Varma’s character in the original was a bossy one and Vijay Deverakonda played a boy-next-door. Harish and Priya are actors who can pull it off with conviction,” says Kaarthikk. Kaarthikk says the COVID-19 lockdown helped the crew in speeding up post-production, which is now in its final leg.

“Luckily, we had finished shooting a week before lockdown. Post-production started immediately and the lockdown only helped us, as we could patiently edit and get it done.” Oh Mana Penne has cinematography by Krishnan Vasant, with dialogues by Deepak Sundar rajan and edi t ing by Kripikaran. The film is produced by A Studios and A Havish Productions.

