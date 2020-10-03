STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuthu sequel titled 'Irandam Kuthu'

Apart from the director, the film stars Ravi Mariya, Chaams, Daniel Annie Pope, Shalu Shamu and Singam Puli.

First look from the upcoming film

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

We had previously reported that director Santhosh P Jayakumar’s adult comedy, Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuthu (IAMK), is getting a sequel and will star the director himself as the lead.

It has now been revealed that the film will be titled Irandam Kuthu. “The film has been completed and run by the censor board. As usual, it’s an A certified adult comedy horror film.

"It will not be a direct sequel to Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu but a cont inuat ion of the franchise. It will be the story of a sexy, horny ghost. We shot the film in China’s Huinan County, Pattaya in Bangkok and a little in Chennai. Unlike the first film, half of Irandam Kuthu will be outdoors,” says Santhosh. “The film will be released in theatres.

We won’t be taking the OTT route as people would want to see this film on the big screen along with friends and not alone in their homes. Those who loved the first part are in for a treat and those who hated the first film are also in for a double dhamaka,” he adds.

Apart from the director, the film stars Ravi Mariya, Chaams, Daniel Annie Pope, Shalu Shamu and Singam Puli. In addition, three female leads — Meenal, Harishma and Atriki — are making their Tamil debut with Irandam Kuthu.

