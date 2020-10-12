STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Vijay Sethupathi to play legendary Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan in biopic '800'

'I trust Vijay completely as he is one of the greatest actors and I have complete faith that hell definitely do wonders for the film,' legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan added.

Published: 12th October 2020 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan (L) and actor Vijay Sethupathi (R)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Popular Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi will enact the role of legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan in the upcoming biopic '800'.

The motion poster release of the film would be launched on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Tamil with Muralitharan and Sethupathi on October 13 from 6 pm ahead of the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, a press release here said.

To be directed by M S Sripathy, '800' is the number of wickets taken by Muralitharan in Test matches, the maximum in history by any bowler.

Speaking on Star Sports' pre-match show 'Cricket LIVE' about how he felt about Vijay Sethupathi playing his role in the biopic, Muralitharan said, "Once the script was ready, we thought the best fit for this movie is none other than Vijay Sethupathi.

I think he is a very talented actor and he will nail the bowling expressions.

"I trust Vijay completely as he is one of the greatest actors and I have complete faith that hell definitely do wonders for the film," he added.

On his part, Sethupathi said it was nice to listen and spend time with Muralitharan.

"He is like a stamp, he makes a mark wherever he goes with his charming character and personality. I love his real life, because fans have seen him in matches on the field, but very few have got a chance to know Murli sir's personality off the field. Hes very adorable and lovable. Hes such a beautiful person and his story needs to be told."

'800', a fast-paced biopic, will be a moving portrayal of one of cricket's most brilliant characters, the release said.

The film will be shot in Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India.

The shoot will start at the beginning of 2021 and the movies is set to release at the end of 2021.

The film will be made primarily in the Tamil.

However, owing to Muralitharan and Sethupathi's popularity, it will also be dubbed in all South Indian languages, as well as Hindi, Bengali, and Sinhalese.

An International version with English subtitles is also being planned.

The film will be premiered at one of the biggest International Film festivals, the release said.

More from Entertainment Tamil.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muralitharan Muttiah Muralitharan Vijay Sethupathi
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp