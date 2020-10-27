STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shiva, Nikki Galrani to headline Rambhala’s next titled 'Idiot'

The film is Rambhala’s fourth directorial after Dhilluku Dhuddu, Dhilluku Dhuddu 2, and the yet-to-be-released Daavu.

Published: 27th October 2020

Idiot also stars Urvashi, Anandraj, Akshara Gowda, Ravi Mariya and RNR Manohar. 

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

After back-to-back successes in the horror-comedy genre, director Rambhala is back with yet another film in the genre, titled 'Idiot'. Starring Shiva and Nikki Galrani in the lead, 'Idiot' is bankrolled by Screen Scene Media Entertainment. 

The film is Rambhala’s fourth directorial after Dhilluku Dhuddu, Dhilluku Dhuddu 2, and the yet-to-be-released Daavu.

The first look of Idiot was released recently. It features Shiva and Nikki walking in a graveyard with a pole that holds a ghost. “'Idiot' will be a fun and entertaining horror-comedy. It will be my last film in this genre as I don’t want to get typecast as a director who can only make horror-comedies,” says Rambhala.

“So, whatever I had missed in my previous films, in terms of fun quotient, will be seen here. Every episode will have one character who will be doing something idiotic, hence the title. The film will be predominantly based in a rural backdrop. We are planning to shoot the majority of the film in Tenkasi with about 10 per cent filmed in Chennai.” 

The makers are planning to go on floors on November 7. With cinematography by Raja Bhattacharjee and music by Vikram Selva, 'Idiot' also stars Urvashi, Anandraj, Akshara Gowda, Ravi Mariya and RNR Manohar. 

Meanwhile, Shiva is currently awaiting the release of Sumo. Nikki, on the other hand, has Vattam and Rajavamsam in different stages of production.

