You Tamilians are breaking this country: Vetrimaaran shares humiliating experience at Delhi airport for not knowing Hindi

Versatile Kollywood filmmaker Vetrimaaran shared a humiliating experience he faced at the Delhi airport for not knowing Hindi.

Published: 04th September 2020 02:09 PM

Kollywood director Vetrimaaran

Kollywood director Vetrimaaran

DMK Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi had recently tweeted about an unpleasant experience she faced at the Chennai airport where a CISF personnel had asked her if she was Indian after she said she did not know Hindi.

Now, Kollywood filmmaker Vetrimaaran had shared a similar humiliating experience at the Delhi airport in 2011.

During an interview with a magazine, he said, "We were returning to India after the screening of 'Aadukalam' in August 2011 at the Montreal Film Festival in Canada. An immigration official at Delhi airport spoke to me in Hindi and when I said that I didn't know Hindi, the officer questioned how come I don't know the 'mother language of the country'. I told him that Tamil is my mother tongue and when I want to communicate with others I use English."

After hearing out Vetrimaaran's explanation the Delhi airport official became very angry and said, "You people are like this...You Tamils, Kashmiris are only breaking this country."

Even after 'Aadukalam' producer Kathiresan and music composer GV Prakash intervened and told the official that Vetrimaaran was a National Award winner, the filmmaker was made to stand for 45 minutes.

"How can speaking my mother tongue disrupt the unity of the nation? How my mother tongue will hinder the development of the country," questioned Vetrimaaran.

Director Vetrimaaran, who is celebrating his birthday today, is one of the most versatile directors in the country. Having worked as an assistant under legendary director Balu Mahendra for close to a decade, Vetrimaaran made his directorial debut with sleeper-hit 'Polladhavan' in 2007.

His 2011 blockbuster 'Aadukalam' went on to win six National Awards, including the 'Best Director', 'Best Actor' and 'Best Screenplay'.

Vetrimaaran's 2016 flick 'Visaranai' also had won three National Awards and was selected as India's official entry at the 89th Academy Awards for the Best Foreign Language Film.

His recent film 'Asuran' was considered one of the best films of 2019. Vetrimaaran has recently joined hands with Suriya for his next venture 'Vaadivasal'.

  • VITTALDAS RAJAGOPAL ACHAR
    It is strange that he remembers now after 9 years. Though the incident is bad
    17 hours ago reply

  • Yash Pal
    These self styled 'nationalists' are the ones who will break the country
    21 hours ago reply

  • megha
    Learning one extra language is not going to hurt anyone. Everyone is willing to learn english
    22 hours ago reply

    • Balan
      Extra language not necessarily Hindi....there are many beautiful & rich languages in India.. Same goes to Hindi speakers.....can kearn extra language too
      17 hours ago reply

  • SDB
    Did he bring it up in 2011? He should have . Do it immediately. Then it will be effective
    1 day ago reply

  • nick
    Why he has kept quiet for so long?? He should have said this in 2011 itself. It happened in 2011 when UPA / DMK was in power. Why he is saying it now as if it has happened now.. If he had said it that time itself
    1 day ago reply

  • Vijay
    What a useless news article...wasted 5 minutes of my life. Why is the newspaper racking an old issues?
    1 day ago reply

  • BIPIN PRASAD
    Airport official was correct. Living in India
    1 day ago reply

    • Balan
      The airport officer is a fool like you.....as there many languages in south india....lack of knowledge
      17 hours ago reply

  • JEYASUBRAMANIAN VELLIMALAI
    this idiot is a linguistic militant. why should he rake up the alleged incident which occurred long back.this is pure political.
    1 day ago reply
