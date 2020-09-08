Priyamani’s next, a multilingual gangster film

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kollywood director Vivek will next be directing Priyamani in a multilingual gangster film, titled 'Quotation Gang'.

Kollywood actress Priyamani

Kollywood actress Priyamani (Photo |EPS)

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Director Vivek, who will soon be making his debut with the Arun Vijay-starrer Boxer, will next be directing Priyamani in a multilingual gangster film, titled Quotation Gang.

This film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The title look was released yesterday by director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

“Quotation Gang will be a realistic female-centric film inspired from many real life incidents. The book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, which I read long back, was the first inspiration. Following this, I found many such incidents throughout the country and I used the lockdown time to pen a script,” says Vivek.

The film is produced by Gayatri Suresh of Filminati Entertainment, which was supposed to produce the Hindi version of Boxer, starring Vidyut Jammwal.

“With Boxer getting delayed because of the pandemic, we decided to collaborate on another project and they loved Quotation Gang. The title is inspired by the infamous gang of killers and smugglers from Kerala, who would commit crimes for a meagre amount,” adds the director.

Quotation Gang will mark Priyamani’s Tamil comeback. She was last seen in Tamil in the 2012 horror film Chaarulatha.

About roping her in for the project, Vivek says, “Initially, I was not even thinking of approaching an established actor as the script demands a non-filmy face. But, when I approached Priyamani and narrated the script last month over a Zoom call, she was excited and gave the nod immediately. She has a lovely line up of films and I am glad that she chose Quotation Gang. She has made a mark for herself throughout the nation by starring in all South Indian languages as well as Hindi, so we couldn’t have asked for a better name.”

The film, which will go on floors next year, also stars Red Rain-fame Vishno Warrier, Aksyaya of Tharai Thappattai fame, and Dhanya who played the role of Sri Lankan Tamil journalist Isai Priya in Porkalathil Oru Poo. 

