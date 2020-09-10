STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

AR Rahman, Will.I.Am discuss music, creativity and more

Rahman took special note of Black Eyed Peas’ ‘Action’ video song inspired by Indian action movies, including Enthrian and Singham, and appreciated the message in the video. 

Published: 10th September 2020 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Oscar-winner AR Rahman

Musician AR Rahman (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

AR Rahman and Will.I.Am interacted over an online video session and spoke about ‘Music, Creativity and Future Collaboration’. In a candid chat, the musicians shared their respect for each other’s works.

Rahman took special note of Black Eyed Peas’ ‘Action’ video song inspired by Indian action movies, including Enthrian and Singham, and appreciated the message in the video.    

Rahman further clarified that beyond Bollywood, Indian cinema also has several industries including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali and Punjabi, among others.

While Will.I.Am shared that he has been trying to remain creative and focused to keep him away from worries during the lockdown, Rahman revealed that he has been doing the opposite and spending more time with family to rest his mind.

“Music keeps you elevated. There is a whole other world on the news that makes you feel terrible and lose hope. But when you come back to music, it makes you think life is worth living and I’ve been trying to reflect that in my work,” Rahman said, adding that, “We all need an alternate world and music creates that for people.” 

Opening up about what music means to him, Will.I.Am said, “Music is therapy for me. It helps me solve problems such as melody choice, rhythms, motifs and others. While I’m constructing this, it makes me clear about all the other things in life.”

They both felt that their aim has been to spread joy through their works.Sharing his process of work, Rahman noted that most music in India is for films and this gives film composers the freedom to explore different genres and it doesn’t bracket them in one zone. “I go with the vibe of the director and based on references we try to create something new to convey the emotion,” he said. 

Speaking of ‘Urvashi’ song, Rahman noted that he has been working with director Shankar since 1993 and the filmmaker wanted a light-hearted song that complemented Prabhu Deva’s character in Kadhalan and matched the dance groove. “It took us three months to decide on the word Urvashi. We had a lot of patience back then,” he said, with a laugh.Speaking about Indian music, Will.I.Am noted that it’d be a dream come true to work with a singer such as Asha Bhosle. “When I listen to such singers, it broadens my imagination and I get inspired by that,” he said. 

Further elaborating on how he sustained in the industry over the years, Rahman explained, “I think it takes discipline and integrity. Music and discipline are intertwined. If I lose my discipline, I lose my music. If I have to do music, I have to be a good person. So I refine myself as a person.”

Music is therapy for me. It helps me solve problems such as melody choice, rhythms, motifs and others. While I’m construc-ting this, it makes me clear about all the other things in life
—Will.I.Am, musician

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AR Rahman Will.I.Am
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp