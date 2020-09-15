Kollywood actor Florent C Pereira dies in Chennai due to COVID-19

By Online Desk

Tamil actor Florent C Pereira, who was known for playing character roles, died due to Covid-19 in Chennai on September 14 around 10 pm. According to reports, Florent was tested positive for coronavirus a couple of weeks ago and had been hospitalised ever since. His health deteriorated last week and succumbed to illness. He was 67.

Filmmaker Seenu Ramaswamy wrote on Twitter, “I can’t believe this. Film actor, Kalaignar TV Ex GM, good hearted, soulful Mr Florent Pereira you are in the midst of us. RIP Father. My deepest condolences to his family & friends.”

I can't believe this

Film Actor

Kalaignar TV Ex GM

good hearted soulful

Mr.Florent Perera

you are in the midst of us

RIP Father

My deepest condolence to his family & Friends.#CoronavirusPandemic @DrBrianPereira #Alexanderpereira pic.twitter.com/90LywUVIXG — Seenu Ramasamy (@seenuramasamy) September 14, 2020

Besides films, Florent C Pereira worked with Win TV, Kalaignar TV and Vijay TV.