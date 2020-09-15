STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Revisiting Rhythm: The Vasanth interview

Director Vasanth remembers one of his beloved films, Rhythm, that hits the 20-year mark today, while 
discussing his 30-year-old career as a filmmaker

Published: 15th September 2020 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Vasanth, movie director and screenwriter

By Ashameera Aiyappan
Express News Service

As you revisit Vasanth’s Rhythm, it is tough to imagine that it was made twenty years ago. A sensitive, moving portrait about two people who lose their partners in an accident, Rhythm’s charm is intact. 2020 also marks the completion of 30 years as a filmmaker for Vasanth. I ask him about his evolution as a filmmaker, and he replies, “Have I evolved?” with a laugh. “With age, I notice that I understand the same story differently. Life experiences have opened doors to new perspectives. Human being a evolve aana than correct.”

What was the starting point for Rhythm?
It is a story I got to know when working as a journalist. A man who lost his wife in a plane crash reached out to a woman who lost her husband in the same accident, asking if she was interested in him. This happened in the eighties. I was intrigued by this idea, and the question was, how would you unite two characters who don’t want that? I needed all the supporting characters and finally, got the screenplay. I wanted Rhythm to be my first film.

The way you have portrayed love has changed significantly. Nerukku Ner had Vijay in relentless pursuit of the heroine. But in Rhythm, Karthik is sensitive and mature. 
Yes, now we have become so conscious that I wouldn’t think of having such an angle in my films again. Even if your intentions are right, if your actions are wrong, then it is a problem. Looking back at Nerukku Ner, the intentions of Vijay’s character were right, but as for what he does in the film, I wouldn’t have him do such things anymore.  

This was a conscious change in my later films. I believe that we should find happiness without disturbing anyone. Isn’t that the decent thing to do? Only then do I like myself. And it is very important for me, to like myself. 

While it would have been easy to show Lakshmi’s character as a villain, you have a redemption track for her that is beautiful.
Mistakes are part of being human. I have erred several times and know 
I will do so in the future too. 

Redemption for me is a huge part of humanity. My characters make often mistakes and then seek redemption. There is no absolute right or wrong. We should understand impermanence. There was an unsaid rule at the time that more than 80 per cent of the scenes should feature either the hero or the heroine. Supporting characters were thought unimportant. But I was adamant that my films not be that way. 

The album for Rhythm was created with the five elements in mind. Why did you suggest this idea to AR Rahman?
The idea behind Rhythm is to show that death isn’t the end. Philosophically speaking, life is made of these elements. It is a cyclical process. I wanted to convey this in one of the songs too. That’s why you have the line, ‘Thaneer kudhathil pirakirom, thaneer karayil mudikirom’ in the song, Nadhiye Nadhiye. That’s life. This idea for the album also gave me the opportunity to shoot at five different locations which gave a new flavour to the visuals. I love ARR’s style of re-recording. Luckily, he loved Rhythm. He treated it on par with international work.

I have always loved how you write women. In Rhythm, Chitra (Meena) breaks many stereotypes associated with strong women.  
I think it is the influence of the strong women I have seen, of the literature that I have read from a young age, and the discrimination they faced that I subconsciously registered. My mother is a huge influence on several of my female characters. I have immense respect for strong women. But I can’t immediately accept your compliment. Someone else may point out all the mistakes I have made. My intention has always been to portray equality. 

Dialogues in your films are another strength. When Karthik’s mother says, “Nee romba nalla paiyan pa. Unakku inum konjam nalladhu nadakkalaam”, it is hard not to well up.
When I write, I remain honest to that scene. Literature has also been a huge influence. Usually, I use my personal experiences to get that emotional gravitas. This dialogue was actually my mother’s. I believe several mothers would have said the same thing to their sons. There’s a line from Thevar Magan where a mother character, in grief, says, “Naan kudutha paal laam ipdi raththama pogudhe pa.” My mother has said that to me when I was injured. Kamal’s mother has probably told him the same. All of us speak effectively; we just need to observe more.

The visual language in your films, including Rhythm, remains fresh and survives the passage of time.
For me, the story always comes first. My primary concern is to ensure that it is all realistic, that every shot is organic. I subscribe to the school of thought that believes that a director’s presence shouldn’t be in-your-face. If the audience notices the director’s influence, then they get distracted from the story. In fact, I get uncomfortable when someone finds a pattern in my shots. It could also be Bergman’s influence. 

Your biggest lesson so far?
Perfection is imaginary. I have tortured myself a lot trying to reconcile with this idea.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vasanth Rhythm movie
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp