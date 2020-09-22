Madras HC issues notice to actor Vishal after production house alleges loss of Rs 8 crore

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday issued notices to actor Vishal and director M Anandan to file a detailed report by Thursday on the plea moved by the film production company Trident Arts to restrain the release of the actor's upcoming movie Chakra on an Over the Top (OTT) platform.

Madras High Court judge N Sathish Kumar issued the notice after the production house stated in its plea that the actor owed Rs 8 crore due to the loss caused by his previous movie 'Action'.

Vijayan Subramanian, the counsel for the petitioner, contended that an agreement was signed with Anandan dated August 29, 2018. "It was decided that Vishal will lead the film as a military officer and on the same day a token advance of Rs 1 lakh was given to the director through cheque," the producer said.

However, the pandemic-induced lockdown was announced stalling plans to commence the project. "But to my shock and surprise, Vishal started production of the film named 'Chakra' and Anandan avoided talking to or meeting me," he stated in the petition.

Claiming that 'Chakra' has been scheduled to be released in an OTT platform for a consideration of Rs 44 crore, the petitioner claimed that unless the release is stalled, his rights under the agreement will be affected.

He further contended that the court must direct Anandan and Vishal to deposit Rs 1 crore as a deposit with it as a condition to release the film pending disposal of the plea.

The court recording the submissions issued the notice to the director as well as the actor on the plea returnable by Thursday.