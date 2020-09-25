For many grief-stricken fans, SPB's death is like that of a family member

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Grief-stricken fans of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam were not just mourning a celebrity on Friday. For many of them, it felt almost like the loss of a family member.

As the news broke in the afternoon, many took to social media to express their profound sense of loss.

The 74-year-old is a household name and inspired a generation of playback singers. Hashtags like #SPBalasubramaniam, #RIPLegend and #RIPSPB trended on Twitter for most of the day with condolences pouring in.

ALSO READ: SPB, a voice master who aced vocal ranges, captivated millions of hearts

A Twitter user Shamsundar said, "SPB lent his voice to 41,200 songs. If you listen to one song per day, you have to live 110+ years of healthy life to complete that album. That sums up this man’s greatness."

Another social media user Nivedhithaa Satish said, "Unable to process this loss. Extremely heartbreaking. There’s no one like you, there’ll be none too. Thank you for the beautiful songs you’ve given us! Your soulful voice is unforgettable and will remain in the hearts of generations together."

ALSO READ: SPB's regret: I missed watching my kids grow up

Unlike any other celebrity with such stardom, SPB has always been hailed for his simplicity and unmeasurable rapport with his fans. This was telling on Friday with many commoners sharing pictures they clicked with the legend to express their grief and what his death means to them personally.

Twitter user Sushil Joshi wrote, "I always feel completely lost in your songs. You will always be missed. You are a legend." Another user Priyamudan Vasanth described his demise as a black day for Indian cinema.

Many even blamed 2020 for all the sorrow. The year has already claimed multiple film personalities like Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and veteran lyricist Yogesh Gaur among others. "What more have we got to see...when will this year end?" -- this was the common question asked.