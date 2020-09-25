Vishal-starrer Chakra not to release till Sept 30

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered for maintaining status quo on the Over The Top (OTT) release of actor Vishal’s latest flick Chakra till September 30. Justice N Sathish Kumar passed the interim order while directing the actor and director Anandan to file a detailed counter affidavit with relevant documents.

The petitioner’s counsel contended that as per agreement between producer Ravindran and the director in August 2018, it was decided that Vishal will lead his film as a military officer, and a token advance of `1 lakh was given through cheque.

However, the project failed to take off. He also filed a pen drive containing the movie trailer and requested judge to watch it. The judge after taking note of the trailer ordered for a status quo.