'SP Balasubrahmanyam's voice was key in etching identity of many an actor'

A famous Chinese proverb goes, “The tongue can paint what the eyes cannot see.” It’s a saying that can be thought to be a summary of SPB’s work as a voice actor.

Published: 26th September 2020 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 11:04 AM

Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam

Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (Photo | EPS)

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

A famous Chinese proverb goes, “The tongue can paint what the eyes cannot see.” It’s a saying that can be thought to be a summary of SPB’s work as a voice actor. When Kamal’s DCP Raghavan swore at a goon to close the gate, or Kameshwaran flirted with Thiripurasundari, or when Nandu gives a discourse on good and evil in the Telugu versions of Vettaiyadu Vilayadu, Michael Madhana Kamarajan and Aalavandhan respectively, the voice you heard was not Kamal Haasan’s—it was SPB’s.

SPB’s son Charan announcing
the news of his father’s demise | Express

Telugu audiences who loved Kamal’s performances over the years in these films, and more, would readily agree that the dubbing of SPB added immensely to those films. Singer Mano, who has been the primary voice of Rajinikanth in Telugu, just as SPB was to Kamal, says the legend’s experiment with voice began with his singing. “Back then, SPB anna was the first one to experiment with his modulations. The composers were so much in love with this quality of his that they composed songs exclusively to test his ability to change voices.” He adds that this practice of SPB’s carried over to dubbing too.

“It would be impossible for a person to dub in 10 different variations in Dasavatharam without transforming into the roles mentally. Being the extraordinary performer that he is, SPB anna aced the voice of every single character.” Raveena Ravi, actor and leading voice artist, seconds Mano’s statement. “SPB sir is extremely expressive and versatile. He connects to the soul of people. The dynamics he delivered as a voice actor is something that cannot be recreated.” Writer Ramakrishna, who has penned the Telugu dialogues of films like Iddaru and Bharateeyudu, and has worked with SPB in most of his dubbing projects, calls him an all-rounder.

“It would be unfair to classify him under one tag. He experimented with everything and was successful in all of them. The voice modulation he gave for Mohanlal in the Telugu version of Iruvar is poles apart from his work in Bharateeyudu (Indian). He added a special something to films every time he dubbed.” Filmmaker Suresh Krissna, who has been a long-time associate of the singer, says only a talent like SPB can create magic with his modulation without spoiling the essence of the original. “SPB dubbed for the Telugu version of Aalavandhan.

His variations between Vijay and Nandhu’s characters were so brilliant that the Telugu version felt like it was competing with the original.” Singer and voice actor Chinmayi states that SPB was a pioneer in breaking the stereotypes of what a singer could do. “Despite being a successful singer, he took up acting, composing, dubbing, and even film production. He saw all mediums equally; he judged and hosted small screen shows with the same enthusiasm. He broke the stereotype that singers should only sing, way back in the 80s.”  She adds that SPB’s life inspires people to be and do more. 

‘He gave me chances’
Mano remembers the times when SPB insisted that Mano dub instead for certain films. “SPB suggested that I dub for the Telugu versions of Sathi Leelavathi and Pammal K Sambandam as the films had Coimbatore and Madras accents. These two films became huge hits in Telugu and my work was lauded. It was because of him.”

SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
(Photo | EPS)
