After rumours on SP Balasubrahmanyam’s treatment cost spread, his son Charan clears the air

Charan refutes rumours claiming V-P Venkaiah Naidu’s daughter help in clearing hospital balance of Rs 1.85 crore so the singer’s remains could be released.

Published: 27th September 2020 10:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

SP Charan

SP Charan during the press meet in Chennnai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: SP Charan, son of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam who died on Friday, took to social media to refute viral rumours about the cost of his father’s treatment.

The messages, shared on social media platforms and WhatsApp groups, alleged that MGM Healthcare Hospital had charged more than Rs 3 crore for the singer’s treatment and only released his mortal remains after a balance of Rs 1.85 crore was paid.

LATEST: Hospital refused to accept remaining payment after father's death, says SPB's son Charan

A visibly upset Charan, in a five-minute video live on Facebook, dismissed the rumours, terming them disheartening and hurtful.

"I don't know why people do this. How offensive and hurtful it will be for people associated with this issue? It is disheartening. Definitely it is not a SPB fan, because SPB (fan) would not do something like this. He was not someone who hurts others. He was someone who forgives. I forgive this person,” he said. 

ALSO READ: Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir

Expressing the family’s wholehearted gratitude for the care provided by the hospital, Charan said he and the hospital management would hold a press conference to clarify details of the bills and other issues. 

"He (the person who spread the rumours) has no basis for spreading this rumour. How much of an inconvenience is caused because of one person's action. I have nothing to say. God bless you," Charan.

The unsigned message shared on social media claimed the hospital had refused to release the singer’s mortal remains till the balance was cleared.

"They could not mobilise, the State Government ignored them. The Tamil and Telugu patriots looked away. An appeal to Delhi and the relief was instantaneous, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu's daughter went and cleared up the hospital bill after which the body was released," the message alleged.

Comments(1)

  • RAJARAMAN
    Very painful news than Sri. SPB's demise. What it shows is how human become so low in their existence.
    1 day ago reply
