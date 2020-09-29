STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dhananjayan, Kabilan Vairamuthu pen a thriller

Dhananjayan tells us that the film is a family thriller about sibling relationships.

Published: 29th September 2020 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Producer Dhananjayan has turned writer for a thriller that will have dialogues by Kabilan Vairamuthu, who has previously worked on films like Vivegam and Asuraguru. Dhananjayan took to Twitter and announced this new project earlier today. He added that he narrated the script to a popular actor, who approved it immediately with no changes.

Dhananjayan tells us that the film is a family thriller about sibling relationships. “Kabilan and I started in July and finalised the script during the lockdown. We would connect over Zoom calls and e-mails, and I would explain the scene along with a description and backdrop. Kabilan would then ask for the character’s objective and goal, and we created a rough draft,” says the producer, who made three versions of the script after initial tweaks. The bound script was created after getting feedbacks from writer Karundhel Rajesh and director Sasi. 

“Initially, I wanted to direct the film. But since the story developed into a big film with 15 important characters, I realised that it needed an experienced director. I narrated it to a filmmaker I have previously worked with, and he loved it. We have also zeroed in on the lead actor, who instantly gave us the nod,” adds Dhananjayan. The film will go on floors in January and an official announcement on the cast and crew will be made soon.

Comments

