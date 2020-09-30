'Putham Pudhu Kaalai': Amazon Prime Video announces anthology of five Tamil short films

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday announced its new project, 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai', an anthology of five Tamil short films.

Five celebrated directors of Tamil cinema -- Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Rajiv Menon and Karthik Subbaraj -- have come together to create stories of love, new beginnings, second chances and hope for the streaming platform.

Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, said they are thrilled to collaborate with these creative visionaries from the Tamil entertainment industry.

'Putham Pudhu Kaalai' was born with the intent of talking about hope, love and new beginnings and the fact that art finds expression in the most challenging times," Purohit said in a statement.

Set and filmed under the COVID-19 lockdown, 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai' is slated to start streaming from October 16 and will be available in over 200 countries and territories.

Here is the synopsis about the five Tamil short films:

Ilamai Idho Idho

Sudha Kongara, who has helmed Suriya’s upcoming flick 'Soorarai Pottru' has directed 'Ilamai Idho Idho'. This title of this short film is taken from a hit song rendered by late SP Balasubrahmanyam for Kamal Haasan-starrer Sakalakala Vallavan (1982). This Sudha Kongara directorial stars Jayaram, Kalidas Jayaram, Urvashi and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Avarum Naanum/Avalum Naanum

Seasoned filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon has directed Avarum Naanum/Avalum Naanum. The cast consists of veteran actor MS Bhaskar and 'Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal' star Ritu Varma. Gautham has already tasted success with his previous web series 'Queen', which was based on the life of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa.

Coffee, Anyone?

Coffee, Anyone?, will be helmed by Suhasini Mani Ratnam, who also happens to play the lead role in this flick. This short film also stars Anu Hasan and Shruti Haasan.

Reunion

Rajiv Menon, who is known for directing breezy romantic flicks, will once again be donning the director's hat for Andrea and Leela Samson-starrer 'Reunion'.

Miracle

The last one in this anthology will be helmed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film titled 'Miracle' will feature Bobby Simha and Muthu Kumar in prominent roles.

(With inputs from PTI)