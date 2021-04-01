Telangana CM, Chiranjeevi congratulate Rajinikanth on being selected for Dada Saheb Phalke award

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, mega star Chiranjeevi, actor-turned- politician and Jana Sena Party founder Pawan Kalyan and other Telugu film personalities congratulated superstar Rajinikanth on being selected for the Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

Hailing the announcement of the award to Rajinikanth, Rao said it is befitting that the southern superstar, who has crores of fans in the country and all over the globe, is selected for the prestigious honour.

Chiranjeevi, a former Union Minister, said he is elated at the announcement of the award to his "dear friend" Rajinikanth.

"Elated at the announcement of the prestigious #DadaSahebPhalke Award to my dear friend @rajinikanth. Truly deserving. Your contributions to the film industry are immense my friend! Hearty congratulations! May the force be with you!!," Chiranjeevi tweeted.

Expressing happiness over Rajinikanth getting the award, Pawan Kalyan said the superstar, who has been entertaining the Tamil audience for over four decades, fully deserves the award.

Rajinikanth is also liked by Telugu film lovers, he said.

Kalyan, younger brother of Chiranjeevi, said Rajinikanth has been very close to his family.

He recalled that Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth had acted together in two Telugu films 'Bandipotu Simham' and 'Kali' about 30 years ago.

Top Telugu star Mahesh Babu tweeted:"Congratulations @rajinikanth sir on being awarded the #DadasahebPhalkeAward!! Your contribution to cinema is unparalleled! Truly an inspiration".

Rajinikanth will be honoured with the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Thursday.

Dada Saheb Phalke Award, Indian cinema's highest honour for an artiste, for the year 2019, will be presented to Rajinikanth on May 3.