STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Fahadh Faasil confirms being part of Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram

It may be recalled that names like Vijay Sethupathi and Prabhudheva were also reportedly approached for the role.

Published: 08th April 2021 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Fahadh Faasil has confirmed that he will be appearing in Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram.

Fahadh Faasil has confirmed that he will be appearing in Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram.

By Express News Service

In December last year, it was speculated that Fahadh Faasil would be playing the villain in Kamal Haasan's Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Though the film's production house Raaj Kamal Film International maintained silence about the news, the actor has now confirmed that he is officially on board the action thriller. 

Fahadh revealed this during an interaction with Film Companion for the promotion of his recent Amazon Prime release Joji.

It may be recalled that names like Vijay Sethupathi and Prabhudheva were also reportedly approached for the role. 

Fahadh has previously starred in Tamil films like Mohan Raja's Velaikkaran and Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Super Deluxe. The upcoming Kamal-starrer will be his third outing in the language. 

The title of the project has been reused from Kamal's own 1986 spy thriller and it was announced with a teaser on the actor's birthday last year.

With Kamal now done with his political commitments, the film is expected to go on floors soon. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fahadh Faasil Kamal Haasan Vikram Lokesh Kanakraj
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp