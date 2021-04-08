Fahadh Faasil confirms being part of Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram

By Express News Service

In December last year, it was speculated that Fahadh Faasil would be playing the villain in Kamal Haasan's Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Though the film's production house Raaj Kamal Film International maintained silence about the news, the actor has now confirmed that he is officially on board the action thriller.

Fahadh revealed this during an interaction with Film Companion for the promotion of his recent Amazon Prime release Joji.

It may be recalled that names like Vijay Sethupathi and Prabhudheva were also reportedly approached for the role.

Fahadh has previously starred in Tamil films like Mohan Raja's Velaikkaran and Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Super Deluxe. The upcoming Kamal-starrer will be his third outing in the language.

The title of the project has been reused from Kamal's own 1986 spy thriller and it was announced with a teaser on the actor's birthday last year.

With Kamal now done with his political commitments, the film is expected to go on floors soon.