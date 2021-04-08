Veteran Tamil director S.P. Muthuraman hospitalised, COVID pneumonia 'suspected'

By Online Desk

Renowned kollywood director S.P. Muthuraman was admitted to a private hospital with COVID-19 symptoms in Chennai.

He is suspected to have COVID pneumonia, said the hospital in a statement on Thursday.

At present, his condition is stable.

The 86-year-old director is credited to moulding superstar Rajinikanth's career and the duo have worked together in 25 films. The director has made over 70 films in Tamil, Telugu with many becoming blockbusters.

With COVID cases seeing a second surge in India, many well-known personalities have testeds positive. Earlier, 'Master' fame director Lokesh Kanagaraj and DMK MP Kanimozhi also tested COVID+.

Today, the country recorded 1,26,789 new COVID-19 cases and 685 new deaths in the last 24 hours.