'Driver Jamuna' to release in three languages

We had earlier reported that Aishwarya Rajesh will be essaying the role of a cab driver in Driver Jamun.

Published: 14th April 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Aishwarya Rajesh

Actress Aishwarya Rajesh (Photo | EPS)

By RAM VENKAT SRIKAR
Express News Service

It's now known that the film, directed by Kinslin of Vathikuchi fame, will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Billed as a crime-thriller, the film is set to go on floors in the fourth week of April in Chennai. 

Talking about the premise of the film, director Kinslin says, “In recent times, we have seen the taxi industry grow by leaps and bounds. This film is a deep dive into the life and world of cab drivers and will be centered around a middle-class woman who takes up the profession.”

Kinslin adds that Aishwarya Rajesh has spoken to cab drivers in person to prepare for her role. “To incorporate their body language into her character, Aishwarya Rajesh met many drivers. And since the chase sequences in the film demand her to be physically strong, she is also working on her fitness.”

Considering the universality of the film’s concept, the makers are planning to release the film in Hindi and Telugu as well. “As cabs have become an important part of life in a city, we feel that the story can travel across languages,” says Kinslin. 

Driver Jamuna has music by Gibran and is being bankrolled by 18 Reels. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rajesh will also be seen in the Tamil remake of The Great Indian Kitchen, Republic, Tuck Jagadish, and Thittam Irandu, which are all in different stages of production.
 

