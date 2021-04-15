STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AR Rahman says actress Edilsy Vargas apt choice for '99 songs' heroine

She will be seen alongside actor Ehan Bhat who plays the role of Jay, a musician. Sophie represents the world of art while Jay will be showcasing the world of music. Their bond is put to test in the f

Published: 15th April 2021 06:24 PM

Oscar-winner AR Rahman

Musician AR Rahman (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Latina actress Edilsy Vargas will be seen in AR Rahman's "99 Songs". Oscar-winning composer Rahman, who turns producers with the film, says close to 600 auditions took place for the role of Sophie, before Edilsy bagged it.

She is the first Latina to play the lead in a multilingual Indian film

"Out of the 600 odd auditions, Edilsy looked just like we had imagined Sophie to be in '99 Songs.' She truly stood out amongst the host of actors; Edilsy displayed the talent needed to bring all the shades of '99 Songs' to life," he says.

He adds: "She imbibed the character of Sophie, playing the spectrum of the role, while embracing Sophie's every layer in a manner both nuanced and profound."

She will be seen alongside actor Ehan Bhat who plays the role of Jay, a musician. Sophie represents the world of art while Jay will be showcasing the world of music. Their bond is put to test in the film.

In the past, the actress co-produced, developed and hosted a South American culinary show called "Guia del Buen Comer". She's been part of films such as "Peppermint", and "The Manor Anf Luis", among others.

"99 Songs" will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on 16th April 2021. Presented by Jio Studios, the film is produced by AR Rahman's production company YM Movies and co-produced by Ideal Entertainment.

