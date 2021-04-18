STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Sunny Leone to make her Tamil debut

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone will soon be making her debut as the lead in a Tamil film.

Published: 18th April 2021 10:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone will soon be making her debut as the lead in a Tamil film. The untitled project will be directed by R Yuvan, who had previously directed and starred in the 2009 heist film Sindhanai Sei. He also wrote the screenplay for Telugu films like Ranam and Katharnak.

Speaking about the new project, Yuvan says, “The film will be a horror-comedy set in a historical backdrop. The main character is a powerful one in the lines of Cleopatra, and roping in known heroines from our industry would it look regular. That’s how we got hold of Sunny.” The director says that the actor gave her nod for the film in their very first meeting.

“As it’s a fun film, she enjoyed the narration and laughed at the jokes. She is very happy with the script and has now started learning Tamil,” adds Yuvan. The untitled film will go on floors from today and will be shot in Chennai, Mumbai, and Perambalur.

The film will also star Sathish as one of the leads and the makers are planning to rope another female lead. The horror-comedy, produced by DV Sakthi of VAU Media Entertainment in association with K Sasikumar of White Horse Studios, also stars Rajendran, Ramesh Thilak, Vinod Munna, and Thanga Durai. Sunny previously cameoed in a special song in the 2014 Tamil film, Vadacurry, starring Jai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | ANI)
WB polls: Mamata Banerjee not to campaign in Kolkata anymore, confirms TMC
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID: Due to shortage of hospital beds, Delhi under lockdown till April 26
Gallery
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp