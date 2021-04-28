Mallika Sherawat’s look from 'Pampattam' revealed

By Express News Service

Mallika Sherawat’s look from the upcoming Tamil film, Pampattam, has been released. One of the first look posters features the actor riding a horse while holding a sword.

Billed as a fantasy film, the project is helmed by VC Vadivudaiyan, who has earlier directed Thambi Vettothi Sundaram, Sowkarpettai, and Pottu. Pampattam features Jeevan, Yashika Aannand, and Rittika Sen in the lead roles.

The film marks Mallika Sherawat’s return to Tamil cinema, after appearing in a brief role in Kamal Haasan’s Dasavathaaram and in a dance number in Osthe. Mallika was last in the Alt Balaji-produced web series Booo Sabki Phategi, alongside Tusshar Kapoor and Krushna Abhishek, in 2019.