Film director KV Anand passes away at 54 after heart attack

Ace Tamil film director-cinematographer KV Anand passed away in Chennai on Friday after a heart attack.

Known for directing racy action thrillers, Anand (54) started his career as a freelance photojournalist. He entered the film industry as an of PC Sreeram with whom he worked in films like Amaran, Thevar Magan and Thiruda Thiruda.

His first movie as a cinematographer came with the 1994 Malayalam movie Thenmavin Kombath, directed by Priyadarshan, for which he won an national award.

Incredibly shocked and saddened... his work from the very beginning in thenmavin kombatthu directly influenced my love for cinema as a child, and shaped who I became today... My heart is heavy as I pray his soul rests in peace. #RIPKVAnand sir pic.twitter.com/BqF6a1TEIn — Kalyani Priyadarshan (@kalyanipriyan) April 30, 2021

Following this, Anand worked in many major movies in Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi in movies such as Chandralekha (1997), Josh (2000), The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002) and Khakee (2004). His best-known works -- Mudhalvan (1999), Boys (2003) and Sivaji (2007) -- came from his collaborations with filmmaker Shankar.

He directed his first movie Kana Kandaen (2005) starring Srikanth and Prithviraj.

Rest in peace K. V. Anand sir! You played a way more important role in my career than you will ever realise. Indian cinema will miss you forever! Heartbroken! pic.twitter.com/IbAOvflFfm — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) April 30, 2021

Known for his grand visuals and unabashed masala films, Anand went directed Ayan (2009), Maattrraan (2012) and Kaappaan (2019) with Suriya. He directed Jiiva in the commercially successful political thriller Ko (2011). Anand also directed Dhanush and Vijay Sethupathi in Anegan (2015) and Kavan (2017), respectively.

Just woke up to this sad news that Dir KV Anand garu is no more. Wonderful cameraman , brilliant director and very nice gentleman . Sir you will always be remember & missed . Condolences to the near , dear & family .

Rest in Peace Sir . #KVAnand pic.twitter.com/V6ombIxZcy — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 30, 2021

Known for films with excellent music, Harris Jayaraj was Anand's frequent collaborator and worked with him in 5 out of his 7 directorials. Other frequent collaborators include editor Anthony and writers Suba. Despite being an acclaimed cinematographer himself, Anand's directorials always had others wielding the camera.

The news of his demise has left friends and fans alike in shock, and many of them took to social media to express their condolences.

(With inputs from Cinema Express)