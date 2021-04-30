STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Film director KV Anand passes away at 54 after heart attack

Published: 30th April 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Film director KV Anand

Film director KV Anand (Photo| Cinema Express)

By Online Desk

Ace Tamil film director-cinematographer KV Anand passed away in Chennai on Friday after a heart attack.

Known for directing racy action thrillers, Anand (54) started his career as a freelance photojournalist. He entered the film industry as an of PC Sreeram with whom he worked in films like Amaran, Thevar Magan and Thiruda Thiruda.

His first movie as a cinematographer came with the 1994 Malayalam movie Thenmavin Kombath, directed by Priyadarshan, for which he won an national award.

Following this, Anand worked in many major movies in Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi in movies such as Chandralekha (1997), Josh (2000), The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002) and Khakee (2004). His best-known works -- Mudhalvan (1999), Boys (2003) and Sivaji (2007) -- came from his collaborations with filmmaker Shankar. 

He directed his first movie Kana Kandaen (2005) starring Srikanth and Prithviraj.

Known for his grand visuals and unabashed masala films, Anand went directed Ayan (2009), Maattrraan (2012) and Kaappaan (2019) with Suriya. He directed Jiiva in the commercially successful political thriller Ko (2011). Anand also directed Dhanush and Vijay Sethupathi in Anegan (2015) and Kavan (2017), respectively.

Known for films with excellent music, Harris Jayaraj was Anand's frequent collaborator and worked with him in 5 out of his 7 directorials. Other frequent collaborators include editor Anthony and writers Suba. Despite being an acclaimed cinematographer himself, Anand's directorials always had others wielding the camera. 

The news of his demise has left friends and fans alike in shock, and many of them took to social media to express their condolences. 

(With inputs from Cinema Express)

