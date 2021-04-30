'Frames of KV Anand': Fans, friends, celebrities pay tribute to ace director-cinematographer

By Online Desk

Renowned director-cinematographer KV Anand passed away on Friday morning after suffering a heart attack in Chennai. He was 54.

Beginning his career as a freelance photojournalist with various magazines including Kalki, India Today, Anand entered the film industry as an assistant to legendary cinematographer PC Sreeram.

His first stint with cinematography came with the 1994 Malayalam movie Thenmavin Kombath, directed by Priyadarshan, for which he won a national award. His other notable works wielding the camera include Kadhal Desam, Mudhalvan, Chandralekha (1997), Josh (2000), The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002) and Khakee (2004), and the Rajinikanth-starrer Sivaji.

Making his directorial debut in 2005 with Kana Kandaen (2005) starring Srikanth and Prithviraj, Anand's success arrived in 2009 with Suriya's Ayan. The movie received both commercial and critical success. The duo then went on to make two more films including Maattran in which Suriya played con-joined twins and Kaappan.

His third film as a director, 'KO', was a blockbuster and is remembered as one of the best political thrillers of Tamil cinema. He also directed Dhanush in 'Anegan' and Vijay Sethupathi in 'Kavan'.

Anand's directorial were known for grandeur, masala elements, high octane action sequences and unexpected twists.

All his films had excellent music, Harris Jayaraj was Anand's frequent collaborator and worked with him in five out of his seven directorial. Other frequent collaborators include editor Anthony and writers Suba. Despite being an acclaimed cinematographer himself, Anand's directorial always had others wielding the camera.

Earlier, Anand was announced as one of the directors of Anthology film produced for Netflix but later it was reported that he was replaced by director Vasanth.

Here are some of the tributes by fans, admirers, and celebrities on the demise of the noted film technician:

The other place where he excels in the same film was in how the 'One Day Chief Minister's activities are captured. KV Anand brought in a pressing urgency to how he documents that day's proceedings. — Rajesh Rajamani (@rajamanirajesh) April 30, 2021

His films are some of the most enjoyable Tamil films but what I will forever remember KV Anand for is his cinematography...The frames he created in Kadhal Desam in that fantasy version of Chennai will never leave my memory#RIPKVAnand pic.twitter.com/cFrOpdKjL6 — Raunaq Mangottil (@RaunaqMangottil) April 30, 2021

Thenmavin Kombath frames

Rest in peace legend @anavenkat pic.twitter.com/St1lk1tF6S — Ananthakrishnan H (@ak070499) April 30, 2021

#RIP KV Anand. You've left behind a body of work that very few can emulate. What a shocking news and a huge loss! pic.twitter.com/tZYMePykmn — RetroTicket (@RetroTicket) April 30, 2021

shot by KV Anand. pic.twitter.com/B2oV7PJ2lc — Aldrin Xavier Ax (@Aldrin_Ax) April 30, 2021

Another day. Another shocking news.

Another great loss.

Rest in peace, KV Anand sir.

Thank you for all the magic! pic.twitter.com/UR9ueg0RX4 — Vivek Ranjit (@vivekranjit) April 30, 2021

#KVAnand during his days as an assistant to cinematographer PC Sreeram in Kamal Haasan - Sivaji Ganesan's classic Thevar Magan (1992) pic.twitter.com/gRZFbvzJgF — Kaushik LM ( #StaySafe) (@LMKMovieManiac) April 30, 2021

The man in the frame and the man who made the frame both gone pic.twitter.com/JdLaJxrgNI — Lost Soul (@SoulaceV) April 30, 2021

#RIPKVAnand

Left us too soon

You will be always part of me my friend .

Farewll. pic.twitter.com/8fgMlaYqz9 — pcsreeramISC (@pcsreeram) April 30, 2021

Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. K.V. Anand sir you will be missed forever. Prayers for the departed soul. Pranams pic.twitter.com/q84wsusJDq — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 30, 2021

Just woke up to this sad news that Dir KV Anand garu is no more. Wonderful cameraman , brilliant director and very nice gentleman . Sir you will always be remember & missed . Condolences to the near , dear & family .

Rest in Peace Sir . #KVAnand pic.twitter.com/V6ombIxZcy — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 30, 2021

RIP #KVAnand! While I love #Ayan, my GOAT KV movie is #KO (right from title card): Unparalleled all time favorite. @JiivaOfficial is great, but Vasanthan Perumal's heel turn is one of the greatest plot twists Tamil Cinema will ever see. Enna twist da dei!! Verrra level padam! — Wear Mask, Take Vaccine, Stay Home (@SriniMaama16) April 30, 2021

#kvanand Sir, you were one of the most passionate & disciplined filmmaker’s I had the honour to work with. You launched me into Tamil Cinema & for that I will always be forever grateful. Thank you for everything sir. Cinema will not be the same without you. Rest in Peace sir pic.twitter.com/aR1yscsWuU — Amyra Dastur (@AmyraDastur93) April 30, 2021

Shocked and shattered to know the demise of KV Anand Sir.. No words to describe what I feel.. May his soul Rest In Peace.. Prayers to his family

Gone too soon! — Jiiva (@JiivaOfficial) April 30, 2021

A gentle kind honest man has passed away. A very sweet man full of life love and joy. K.v anand sir .. gone too soon sir. Too soon. My condolences to his family. Rest in peace k.v sir. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) April 30, 2021

Absolutely shocked. My heart feels so heavy... painful.Just can’t digest..I lost a very dear friend K.V a wonderful cinematographer, and a brilliant director.This loss can never be compensated. I will miss you my dear friend.R.I.P My deepest condolences to his family and friends — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) April 30, 2021

Rest in peace K. V. Anand sir! You played a way more important role in my career than you will ever realise. Indian cinema will miss you forever! Heartbroken! pic.twitter.com/IbAOvflFfm — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) April 30, 2021