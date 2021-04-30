STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

'Frames of KV Anand': Fans, friends, celebrities pay tribute to ace director-cinematographer

Anand's first movie as a cinematographer came in 1994 with Malayalam movie Thenmavin Kombath, directed by Priyadarshan, for which he won a national award.

Published: 30th April 2021 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Film director KV Anand

Film director KV Anand (Photo| Cinema Express)

By Online Desk

Renowned director-cinematographer KV Anand passed away on Friday morning after suffering a heart attack in Chennai. He was 54.

Beginning his career as a freelance photojournalist with various magazines including Kalki, India Today, Anand entered the film industry as an assistant to legendary cinematographer PC Sreeram. 

His first stint with cinematography came with the 1994 Malayalam movie Thenmavin Kombath, directed by Priyadarshan, for which he won a national award. His other notable works wielding the camera include Kadhal Desam, Mudhalvan, Chandralekha (1997), Josh (2000), The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002) and Khakee (2004), and the Rajinikanth-starrer Sivaji

Making his directorial debut in 2005 with Kana Kandaen (2005) starring Srikanth and Prithviraj, Anand's success arrived in 2009 with Suriya's Ayan. The movie received both commercial and critical success. The duo then went on to make two more films including Maattran in which Suriya played con-joined twins and Kaappan.

His third film as a director, 'KO', was a blockbuster and is remembered as one of the best political thrillers of Tamil cinema. He also directed Dhanush in 'Anegan' and Vijay Sethupathi in 'Kavan'.  

Anand's directorial were known for grandeur, masala elements, high octane action sequences and unexpected twists.

All his films had excellent music, Harris Jayaraj was Anand's frequent collaborator and worked with him in five out of his seven directorial. Other frequent collaborators include editor Anthony and writers Suba. Despite being an acclaimed cinematographer himself, Anand's directorial always had others wielding the camera. 

Earlier, Anand was announced as one of the directors of Anthology film produced for Netflix but later it was reported that he was replaced by director Vasanth.

Here are some of the tributes by fans, admirers, and celebrities on the demise of the noted film technician: 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KV Anand KV Anand death RIP KVAnand KV Anand director KV Anand tributes Heart Attack
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp