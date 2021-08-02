STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

A medai for musical musings

The Madras Medai Podcast brings Indian and UK musicians on one platform to help artistes explore the music ecosystem 

Published: 02nd August 2021 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

Gareth Bonello

Gareth Bonello

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Digital monetisation, cross-cultural collaborations, virtual gigs and album releases, community engagements, partnerships and brand building, exploring streaming platforms and so on. The year 2020 has been a game-changer for the independent music industry on many fronts. Changing landscape and trends notwithstanding, the indie scene proved its resilience by seamlessly turning every adversity that came its way into an opportunity. But, is this sufficient to sustain in the long-run?

Collaborate to contribute
Coming up with creative solutions, one episode at a time, is Madras Medai Podcast. It’s an extension of the Madras Medai Project (2018), a Tamil, multi-genre music festival which celebrates equality through music. Supported by the British Council, the podcast series that kicked off on July 30 promises to enable knowledge exchange between renowned Tamil and UK artistes and to discuss the current state of the independent music and arts ecosystem in south India, with a deeper focus on the musical landscape of Chennai.

Speaking on the collaboration, Jonathan Kennedy, Director Arts India, British Council, says, “We’d planned for the first Madras Medai Expo — a two-day live gathering of independent artistes — in March 2020, but it got postponed due to the pandemic. As an organisation, we’ve stayed committed to creating more opportunities for emerging artistes within the music ecosystem. Over the last year too, there was a strong collaborative curatorial process that included looking at the current gaps and issues within the sector, and identifying artistes and industry leaders across Chennai, Wales, Northern Ireland, and the UK, who were addressing some of these in their work. The podcast, conceived in early 2021, was a result of it.”

Jonathan Kennedy

Music matters
Divided into six episodes, the podcast features renowned artistes sharing their insights on varied topics such as innovative methods to collaborate and co-exist as artistes, understanding the economy, the importance of imagining and creating spaces that present a future that is inclusive and diverse, and other important aspects related to the music landscape, which will help the younger generation and budding artistes get in-depth information about the music industry. It aims to act as a gateway to empower emerging artistes within the music ecosystem and help them explore new opportunities.

The podcasts are hosted by ofRo and Tenma, music producers and co-founders of Madras Medai, along with music producer and new media entrepreneur Tejas Nair aka Spryk. Sharing his experience, Tenma says, “Podcasts have a great possibility to reach various places. We are in a time of OTTs, digital transfers and home concerts. Through this pandemic, we have seen performances of various indigenous groups and small indie bands reaching directly towards their audiences from different sections of the audience. The majority of the audiences and artistes from villages to small towns have access to the Internet and the thirst for information has drastically increased. Taking all of these into consideration, I think we are in the process of bridging the gap. Madras Medai Podcast will act as one such catalyst for bringing people together.”

A diverse approach
Besides Indian artistes, the episodes feature international musicians such as Gareth Bonello (The Gentle Good), Sarah Jones (Focus Wales), Charlotte Dryden (Oh Yeah Music Centre) and Chris Cooke, (CMU), who will speak about various aspects of music production including business remodelling in the new climate, collaborative productions, strategies for effective audience outreach and more.

Offering us a glimpse of Transitioning Afresh, an episode that has Gareth Bonello and Tenma in conversation, Gareth shares, “Tenma and I had a wide-ranging discussion about the challenges facing artists and their communities due to the pandemic. We discuss new ways of remaining creative and collaborating in a period where live performing and even jamming disappeared overnight. We’re both passionate about helping artistes in our communities, and Tenma talks about his inspirational ‘Funds for Folk’ fundraiser for disadvantaged artistes. We look at the way the pandemic has highlighted issues already present in the music industry in both India and the UK and how we can learn from our experiences to build a fairer future for artistes.”

One of the episodes from the pilot series that addresses a pressing topic is Designing Community Spaces, featuring Ratheesh, head of Experiments & New Ventures at SPI Cinemas, Tenma and Charlotte Dryden. It touches upon the need to build future spaces for the arts, by keeping the community in mind. It can help navigate the challenges of discrimination and address the lack of opportunities for marginalised communities. To ease the level of understanding, the last episode offers a recap of the series, addressing the key points discussed through the episodes.

Given that the lockdown has veered many to start consuming audio content through podcasts and other mediums, the team is optimistic that the series will reach a wider audience, especially the young musicians. “The underlying theme of the series is imagining a future of music that is more diverse yet inclusive. The series aims to be a pilot for now. and a means to engage audiences and artistes before the next live Madras Medai festival,” notes Jonathan.

Madras Medai Podcast is available on Spotify, Apple and all major audio streaming platforms for free.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp