Koogle Kuttapa to be a ‘wholesome family entertainer’

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

We had previously reported that 2019 hit Malayalam film Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 is being remade in Tamil by director duo Sabari and Saravanan. Titled Koogle Kuttapa, the first look posters of the film, starring KS Ravikumar and Bigg Boss-fame Tharshan and Losliya, was released yesterday by Suriya. While one poster features Ravikumar with the android robot, another poster has the duo posing for a selfie along with Tharshan, Losliya and Yogi Babu.

“Both Saravanan and I are long-time associates of Ravikumar sir. We watched Android Kunjappan and we really liked the concept. Both of us wanted to do this film with Ravikumar sir and he liked it so much that he went on to get the rights for the film,” says Sabari who adds that the script has been tweaked for the Tamil audience. “We’ve kept the soul of the story intact and have added a lot more elements like the character of Yogi Babu.”

Elaborating on the changes from the original version, Saravanan says, “The romance portions in the Tamil version would be different from Android Kunjappan’s. Our goal has been to make this a wholesome family entertainer that would be enjoyed by anyone from varying age groups.” Shot in Tenkasi, Koogle Kuttapa is almost wrapped up except for a sequence shot in Europe. Considering the lockdown relaxations, the makers are planning on completing the remaining portions soon. With music by Ghibran, the film is bankrolled by KS Ravikumar’s RK Celluloids. Koogle Kuttapa would mark the production banner’s second project after the 2000 Kamal Haasan-starrer Thenali.