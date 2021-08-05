STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Tamil star Suriya inks four-film deal with Amazon Prime Video

The line-up of films include "Jai Bhim", a legal drama also starring Prakash Raj; family drama "Udanpirappe", children's film "Oh My doG" and satirical drama "Raman Aandalum Ravanan Aandalum".

Published: 05th August 2021 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Suriya in a still from 'Soorarai Pottru' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

Suriya in a still from 'Soorarai Pottru' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Tamil cinema superstar Suriya on Thursday, August 5, 2021, signed an exclusive deal with Amazon Prime Video under which his four upcoming movies will be released directly on the streaming platform.

As part of the pact, the next four Tamil movies from Suriya's production company 2D Entertainment will premiere on Amazon Prime Video over the next four months.

Suriya, founder of 2D Entertainment, who has earlier collaborated with the streamer on films like "Ponmangal Vandhal" and "Soorarai Pottru", said he is thrilled to take this partnership a step further.

"The past year has been transformative. Given unprecedented circumstances, we innovated on different models of release. Amazon emerged as the chosen streaming service for 2D's latest film launches. From 'Ponmangal Vandhal' to 'Soorarai Pottru', these beautiful tales found audiences and resonance not just in India, but across the world," Suriya said in a statement.

The line-up of films include "Jai Bhim", a legal drama also starring Prakash Raj; family drama "Udanpirappe", children's film "Oh My Dog" and satirical drama "Raman Aandalum Ravanan Aandalum".

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head of Content at Amazon Prime Video, said they are thrilled to start another chapter in streamer's collaboration with Suriya's production house.

"This association comes on the back of the incredible love that 2D Entertainment's 'Soorarai Pottru' and 'Ponmangal Vandhal' received from audiences worldwide," he added.

Subramaniam said in the last one year, the streamer's local language movies have broken viewership records to register 50 per cent of audiences outside their home state.

International viewers accounted for up to 20% of total audiences of local language direct-to-service films.

"We are thrilled to lead the charge by enabling great, home-grown, local language stories find audiences across the world, made possible because of our strong relationship with creative powerhouses such as 2D Entertainment," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suriya Amazon Prime Video 2D Entertainment Suriya Soorarai Pottru Ponmangal Vandhal Jai Bhim Udanpirappe Oh My Dog Raman Aandalum Ravanan Aandalum
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp