Kayadu Lohar to play the female lead in Gautham Menon-Simbu’s next? 

Kannada actor Kayadhu Lohar has been widely speculated to play the female lead in Gautham Menon’s upcoming film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, starring Silambarasan TR. The female actor is known for starring in the Kannada film Mugilpete and Malayalam period film Pathonpatham Noottandu.

The film went on the floors last Friday in Thiruchendur. The story for this action film is written by Jeyamohan. The film will be different from Gautham Menon’s previous films and is said to be inspired by the author’s story Agni Konjondru Kanden. Vendhu Thandhathu Kaadu, which has music by AR Rahman, is produced by Ishari Ganesh under his banner Vels Films International. Simbu has apparently lost 15 kilos for this role.

An official confirmation is awaited from the production side about the female lead and the rest of the cast. Pictures from the first day of the shoot revealed that Radikaa Sarathkumar is a part of the film.