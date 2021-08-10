STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pa Vijay to direct Prabhudheva’s next

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Poet, lyricist, and director Pa Vijay will soon be directing a film that stars Prabhudheva in the lead. The untitled film, which was launched on Sunday, stars Mahima Nambiar as the female lead.“The film will be a mix of action, horror, and thriller. I wanted to try something different from what I’ve done previously and this project will be an off-beat film. Prabhudheva sir will be seen in a rough and tough action hero persona. The film will have a message that’s inspired by a real-life incident,” says Vijay who has also taken care of dialogues, screenplay, and the lyrics for the seven songs.

“Mahima is playing the role of a forest office in the film while Kalaiyarasan will be seen in a powerful role. The film will go on floors from next month and will be shot in Kerala and Chennai with a small portion shot abroad. We’re planning on completing the film in three months.”The film’s camera work is handled by Dhilluku Dhuddu-fame Deepak Kumar Padhy. 

San Lokesh, known for his work in Ratsasan, is in charge of editing. Ganesan Sekar, who is working on the Prabhudheva-starrer Bagheera, is handling the music for this untitled film. K Murugan’s MS Movies is producing this project that also stars Thambi Ramaiah, Devadarshini, and Arjai.

