'Master and the Blaster': Pictures of MS Dhoni and 'Thalapathy' Vijay meeting in Chennai go viral

By Online Desk

The pictures of former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni with actor Vijay went viral on social media on Thursday afternoon.

According to reports, 'Thalapathy' Vijay, who is filming for his upcoming movie 'Beast', met MS Dhoni between shoots at a studio in Chennai. MS Dhoni was shooting for an advertisement at the same location, as per reports.

Legends in their respective fields, the photos of Vijay and Dhoni together were a treat to the fans. Fan pages dedicated to the cricketer and the superstar immediately shared these pictures.

The production of Vijay's Beast began in March 2021, before the country was hit by the second wave of Covid-19 that resulted in another lockdown.

Notably, actor Vijay was the brand ambassador of MS Dhoni's IPL team Chennai Super Kings in 2008.