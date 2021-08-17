STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
First look of Keerthi Pandian’s 'Kannagi' out

Kannagi also stars Ammu Abhirami, Vidya Pradeep and Shaalin Zoya. The film is bankrolled by Skymoon Entertainment and E5 Entertainment.

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Actor Keerthi Pandian, who was last seen in this year’s Anbirkiniyal, has almost completed her next project. Titled Kannagi, the film’s first look was released on Sunday. The first look features the actor as a pregnant woman with a lit fuse that runs to her abdomen.

“I cannot reveal much about the film right now. It’s a drama and apart from the patchwork, we have completed shooting for the film. It was a great experience to work with cinematographer Ramji sir and music director Shaan Rahman (Mouna Guru),” says Keerthi who adds that it was a conscious decision to not add the director’s name in the first look poster.

“He doesn’t want his name to be revealed at this point in time. What I can say is that he is a first-time director and he narrated this script to me two years ago, even before my first film, Thumbaa’s release. He had seen my stage plays and based on that, he wanted to rope me in for this film. We planned on starting Kannagi a long time ago but the pandemic made the shooting for the film possible only now.”

Comments

