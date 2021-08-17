Popular Tamil television anchor-actor Ananda Kannan passes away

By Online Desk

Popular anchor Ananda Kannan, who was a darling of the Tamil TV anchoring space in the 90s and 2000s, has passed away reportedly due to cancer on Monday. He was 48.

Ananda Kannan started his anchoring career in Singapaore and later shifted to Chennai where he worked as an RJ for a radio network. He then joined a popular television network as a VJ and anchored shows which were a huge hit amongst youngsters garnering him a considerable fan base.

He had also starred in a Television series and few movies.

The anchor-actor's sudden demise has shocked his fans and condolences are pouring in. Renowned filmmaker Venkat Prabhu and RJ Dheena have tweeted sharing their grief upon hearing the heartbreaking news.

A great friend a great human is no more!! #RIPanandakannan my deepest condolences pic.twitter.com/6MtEQGcF8q — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) August 16, 2021

Great friend and great human is no more and such an young age he left us and will pray for his soul and more strength to his family #ripanandakannan https://t.co/XFuEwY6NIW — RJ Dheena (@dedeena) August 16, 2021